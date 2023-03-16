Tejashwi not accused, BJP leaders still maligning him: RJD

Patna, March 16 RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan on Thursday accused the BJP of deliberately maligning the image of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav despite his name not figuring in the CBI's FIR and charge sheet in the IRCTC "land for job" scam.

"The BJP leaders are under deep frustration and unnecessarily dragging the name of Tejashwi Yadav in land for the jobs case. His name is not in the FIR and in the charge sheet. He is just a witness in this case and the witness cannot be an accused. Still, BJP leaders are saying that Tejashwi will go to jail," Gagan said.

"The BJP leaders, under the direction of top leaders of Delhi, are making statements against Tejashwi Yadav to malign his image," he added.

