Tejashwi slams Nitish for not conducting caste census

Patna, Feb 10 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for being unable to conduct a caste-based census in the state, despite the Assembly twice passing a demand in this regard.

Addressing a gathering of RJD supporters during the National Executive Committee meeting, he said that Nitish Kumar cannot become a 'Samajwadi' (socialist) leader by wearing the garb.

"The call for a caste-based census was passed twice in Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Some BJP leaders were also present. Then what is the need of all party meetings? You are not serious on conducting caste based census in the state, hence making excuses," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also hit out at the Janata Dal-United's voluntary fund raising campaign in the state, saying that the ruling party has raised more than Rs 100 crore in the last 15 days.

"Every officer and bureaucrats from Block Development Officers to District Magistrates and other higher officials have been given the assignment to raise funds and deposit into the party's exchequer. How can the state's third number party become so rich," he asked.

"Bihar has a double engine government but JD-U and BJP are playing 'nura kushti' make-believe fight) in the state on special status of the state," he said while pointing out that Nitish Kumar is not serious on this issue, and only trying to fool people of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's JD-U has demanded special status for Bihar but the Centre has turned down.

Tejashwi Yadav also gave a strong message to the Congress.

"Opposition cannot build in the state without the Congress at the national level. At the same time, regional parties should be placed on the driving seat. In Bihar, RJD is the single largest party. Still, they are weakening our party. We have given 70 seats to the Congress. We always stand with the Congress on national issues. Hence, we are also expecting the same from them in the context of Bihar," he said.

"RJD is the only party in the country which has not compromised with NDA in the past. Congress should support RJD to stop BJP in Bihar," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also asked his party's legislators to forget past issues of who get tickets and not.

"Those who were not given tickets in the past would be given tickets in future. We have to become united and start preparation for the 2024 parliamentary election," he said.

During the occasion, RJD national General Secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqqi said that the party will start a membership campaign from February 26 and it will go till June 20 this year. The next State Executive Committee meeting will be held on September 22 followed by election of national President of the party on October 1. The RJD National Executive Committee meeting will be held on October 11.

