Tejashwi Yadav blames Centre for not taking acting on Tamil Nadu issue

Patna, March 5 After facing flak over alleged violence against migrant workers from the state in Tamil Nadu, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday blamed the Centre for not taking initiative on the issue.

Tejashwi Yadav earlier had cited the statement of Tamil Nadu DGP to tell the Assembly that no violence had taken place with Bihari labourers in the southern state.

However, several video clips appeared on social media purportedly showing Tamil youths assaulting Bihari labourers, forcing them, as a result, to leave Tamil Nadu.

"If any such incidents of violence happened with Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu, why is the Modi government silent on it? There is a dispute arising between the two states, the Centre should resolve it.

"A team from Bihar was sent to Tamil Nadu to investigate the ground situation. That team will bring the truth. People of the country can go anywhere. We have to be alert from those trying to create division in the society," Tejashwi Yadav said.

He also quoted the statement of BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal, who was reportedly talked to his Tamil Nadu counterpart K. Annamalai, who also claimed that no violence with Bihari labourers had taken place.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Tamil Nadu incidents.

He said that he will go to Chennai on Monday morning and meet the Bihari labourers.

