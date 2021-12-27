Tejasvi Surya regrets his 'ghar wapasi' remarks which he made at a program in Udupi

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has apologized and also regrets his remarks made at a program in Udupi. The MP of south Banglore, also said that he is “unconditionally” withdrawing his comments on ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’.



Tejasvi Surya took his Twitter, and wrote “At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements."

The program was held at the Krishna Mutt on Saturday, where the MP made several remarks on ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’, said “Those people who have left their mother religion and have for various socio, political and economic reasons throughout India’s History. Those who have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back in whole, brought back to the mother faith, to the Hindu faith.”



He further also attacked other communities, “Christianity and Islam are not mere religions. They are political imperial ideologies, and Hindus should understand this,” Tejasvi said.



In the same speech, Tejasvi Surya also spoke about temples and mutts must set yearly targets to convert people who got converted for various reasons back to Sanatan Dharma.