Telangana a model in women's welfare, says KTR

Hyderabad, June 13 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that Telangana is a model for the entire country in women's welfare.

With Telangana celebrating women's welfare day as part of the state's Formation Day celebrations, the BRS leader took to Twitter to express his views on women's welfare activities taken up by the state government.

"She is not half of the sky, she is the sky," KTR tweeted adding that women constitute not merely half of welfare but they are the key part.

The BRS leader claimed that from newborn baby girls to elderly women, the KCR government is taking care of everyone.

Referring to nutrition kits being provided to pregnant women, he described it as the first step to build healthy Telangana.

"If a baby girl is born it is as if Goddess Lakshmi has entered the house," he wrote, adding that Rs 13,000 are given along with KCR kit to make every birth a blessing.

KTR also referred to the residential schools for girls to provide them quality education at par with the corporate institutions.

The minister mentioned how aShe Teams' of state police act as a protective shield for girls and how "We Hub" trains women to become entrepreneurs.

Fifty per cent reservation for women in local institutions, per cent reservation in market committees, distribution of sarees during Bathukamma festival, financial assistance being provided for marriage of girls under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, monthly pension for single women and widows are among the other schemes the BRS mentioned in the series of tweets.

