Telangana a role model of religious tolerance: KCR

Hyderabad, May 2 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday that his state stands a role model in strengthening the secular fabric and religious tolerance in the country.

He said despite facing hurdles, the state government was safeguarding religious tolerance in the state. KCR, as the leader is popularly known, reiterated that his government will act tough on the "anti-secular forces".

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the Muslim citizens.

He wished that Muslims celebrate Eid with full of happiness and perform prayers for almighty Allah's blessings.

In his message, KCR said that regular fasting and prayers during the holy month of Ramzan makes for a better disciplined lifestyle and spiritual life.

"The holy month of Ramzan spreads the message of service to the entire mankind," he said.

Stating that Telangana is a symbol of 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb', he said that the state government is striving with utmost commitment to the wellbeing of the Muslim community. The government is earmarking huge funds and implementing a slew of welfare and development programmes. The state government is helping out the poor families of brides by extending Rs 1,00,116 financial assistance under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme. The government is also creating self-employment opportunities by extending special training to the youth.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has opened Gurukul educational institutions for minority students and offered international standard quality education to them. It also created an avenue for minority students to pursue higher education in the foreign countries by extending overseas scholarships.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has also extended warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters.

The festival of Ramzan signifies the spirit of charity, brotherhood, compassion, love, and peace, she said.

"I wish this holy occasion of Ramzan ushers in good health, prosperity, and peace in the lives of people all over the world.

"The holy Ramzan is a reminder to us of the purpose of life as ordained by God and that only through rigorous self-discipline, it will be possible to realise eternal life," she added.

