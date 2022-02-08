Telangana BJP leader urges Owaisi to accept Z category security to avoid clashes

Days after the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLC Ram Chander Rao on Monday urged Owaisi to accept the Z category security cover being provided to him by the central government.

"Even before the Uttar Pradesh incident, the Government of India had provided security to Asaduddin Owaisi which he refused and when he visited Uttar Pradesh for the election campaign, he did not inform the local authorities, more importantly, police authorities regarding his visit or meetings," Rao said.

He said identifying the people behind the attack is a matter of investigation.

"Today Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament also urged him to take Z category security cover. The government comes with its own report and inputs of threat on him. He should take it. If anything happens to him, who will be responsible? We have seen what happened in Hyderabad. His own people have come on the streets. For the sake of his security and to avoid clashes, he should take Z category security."

Notably, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning on Thursday, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

The AIMIM president was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning.

Following the attack, the central government reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday. However, the AIMIM chief refused to take the security cover.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor