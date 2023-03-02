Telangana: BRS stage protest in Hyderabad against price hike of LPG cylinders

Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) party workers on Thursday staged a protest in Hyderabad against the hike in prices of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders.

BRS protestors were seen participating in the protest holding "No more BJP" placards.

Protests have been going on in various parts of the country against the recent hike in prices of LPG cylinders.

In Lucknow Congress workers held a protest while in Maharashtra the price hike saw opposition leaders staging a protest on the steps leading to the Vidhan Bhavan. The ongoing budget session of the Assembly saw stormy scenes with opposition raising the issue of the price hike.

On Wednesday Samajwadi party leader Shivpal Yadav also stated the recent hike in LPG cylinders will create problems for the common masses.

Democratic Youth Federation also organized a protest outside the accountant general office in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal while speaking tosaid, "Decision of the central government to increase the prices of LPG gas is an attack on the livelihood and it will seriously affect the day-to-day expenditure of poor families."

Prices of Commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 350 and for domestic LPG by Rs 50 with immediate effect from Wednesday.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinders this year. On January 1, commerical cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor