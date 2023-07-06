Telangana: CM KCR to skip PM Modi's event again on July 8

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 : Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program once again on July 8 at Warangal where PM Modi is going to lay the foundation for several developmental projects worth Rs 6,100 crore including for highways and railway wagon manufacturing unit.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were demanding the Centre to allot a Coach factory to Telangana but PM Modi is going to lay a foundation stone for a Wagon Manufacturing Unit on which BRS leaders already expressed concern.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were demanding the Centre to allot a Coach factory to Telangana but PM Modi is going to lay a foundation stone for a Wagon Manufacturing Unit on which BRS leaders already expressed concern.

This is not the first time that KCR will skip PM Modi's events.

Last time, on April 8, when KCR did not receive PM Modi at the airport, former Member of the Legislative Council and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana five times in 14 months but Chief Minister of the state K Chandrasekhar Rao received him not even once.

Talking to ANI, Rao said, "In the last 14 months PM visited the state five times and not even a single time CM received the PM as per the protocol."

"The CM of Telangana is not behaving according to the status and stature and not following the protocol of the state. CMs like Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala and MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu are also politically and ideologically opposed. But they both have the humility to receive PM Modi as per the protocol though they are politically opposed to BJP", Rao added.

He said that the people of Telangana will teach KCR a lesson. "Earlier Rajiv Gandhi and NTR had bitter political differences, yet NT Rama Rao came to receive Rajiv Gandhi. That is the political culture a democracy requires. Today the behaviour of CM is deplorable, and condemnable and Telangana people are being insulted by CM KCR. The people in Telangana will teach him a lesson", he said.

Earlier this year, in April, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme where he inaugurated several development projects for the poll-bound state.

Chief Minister KCR was invited following the protocol. KCR also did not receive PM Modi at Begumpet airport upon his arrival.

KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand his party to other states as part of its national ambitions.

Last year, KCR renamed his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was also seen putting in efforts to unite the opposition parties for a united fight against BJP in next year's general elections.

