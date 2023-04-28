Telangana: Congress protests "undemocratic removal" of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 : Congress on Thursday held a 'Jai Bharat Satyagrah' protest here against the BJP-led Centre for the "undemocratic" disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the protest was held against the BJP in this regard.

While talking to , Uttam Kumar Reddy said," Under the auspices of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan we staged a protest against the undemocratic removal of former AICC President Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament at Gandhi Bhavan. We protested against the political and personal harassment of Rahul Gandhi by the BJP government".

"We staged this protest to enlighten the anti-democratic policies of the BJP. They forced Rahul Gandhi to vacate his house, whose family has sacrificed everything for this country has no house in Delhi," a Congress party worker said.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in New Delhi after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament on April 22.

The move to vacate the bungalow came a day after Surat Sessions Court decided to pronounce order on April 20 on his interim application for a stay on his conviction in the defamation case.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on March 27 gave notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government bungalow following his disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha after he was convicted in a 2019 defamation case by the Surat court for a 'Modi surname' remark.

Opposition parties had slammed the government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. The Congress leader was elected to the House from Wayanad in the 2019 general elections.

