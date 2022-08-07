Telangana Guv visits IIIT Basar, interacts with students

Hyderabad, Aug 7 Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday visited Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar town in Nirmal district, and interacted with the students to get first-hand information about the problems faced by them.

She went around the campus of IIIT Basar as the university is popularly called. She also had breakfast with the students.

The governor visited the mess, hostel and other parts of the campus and spoke to students, who have been complaining of poor amenities for the past few weeks. The students recently staged protests over the problems faced by them.

The governor assured the students that she would bring their problems to the notice of the government and put pressure on authorities concerned to ensure that the issues are addressed.

The governor said she found so many problems but hoped that the departments concerned would resolve them in a time-bound manner.

She said students were seeking basic requirements like good mess, hygienic food, clean wash rooms and hostel rooms

She said it was unfortunate that these problems were not addressed previously.

"The demands of the students are very simple. It is right to expect facilities in an institution like this. I appreciate the conviction of the students. They want to come up in life. They are expecting some basic facilities," she said

She noted that library facilities are limited for students and they want more computers. The governor said students have not been provided laptops since 2017.

She also held a meeting with the officials and directed them to take necessary steps to improve the facilities for the students.

Her visit to the campus came three days after a group of students met her at Raj Bhavan and brought to her notice the problems faced by them.

