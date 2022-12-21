Telangana: Hanumantha Rao hopes for solution after resignation of 12 leaders from party posts

Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has hoped that an amicable solution will be found following resignation of 12 members after recent appointments in Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and said no one had had been asked to resign.

He said they were saying that people who had worked for Congress for long years should be accommodated even if by increasing the number of office-bearers.

"We've not asked anybody to tender resignation. Original Cong workers didn't get an opportunity in PCC. We're saying that our own people should be accommodated, even if it is by increasing numbers. I hope Congress high command listens to both sides," he said.

The resignations came after some senior Telangana Congress leaders alleged that leaders who came from other parties were given priority in appointments to PCC committees.

In their resignation, the leaders said that BRS leader and state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was running a dictatorial rule in the state and there is a need for a struggle to dethrone the Chief Minister.

The resignation letter was addressed to All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge and sent to AICC secretary and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor