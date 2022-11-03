Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi for not offering tribute to Narasimha Rao

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Parliamentary board member and National OBC Morcha President Dr K Lakshman slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, who is presently in Telangana for his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, and demanded apologies from the latter over not visiting former PM Narsimha Rao's statue.

"Rahul Gandhi paid homage to the statue of Indira Gandhi on Necklace Road, and not to the nearby statue of the former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao," K Lakshman said. "Why not pay homage to the statue of PV Narasimha Rao? Is this the culture of Congress?" he lashed.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Lakshman sieged the former congress president Rahul Gandhi and asked him to apologise to the people of Telangana prior to concluding the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

"The new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has worked with PV Narasimha Rao, also needs to clarify this," Dr K Laskshman said.

Telangana BJP leader also attacked Rahul Gandhi and indicted him of doing appeasement politics over not paying a visit to the Bhagya Lakshmi temple.

"Rahul Gandhi went to Charminar and hoisted the tricolour, but did not even consider it appropriate to visit the historical Bhagyalakshmi Mata located nearby," Rajya Sabha MP said.

"How long will the Congress continue to follow the policy of Muslim appeasement? Not only Hyderabad, but also prominent people coming from different regions of the country do not forget to visit Bhagyalakshmi temple. In such a situation, Rahul Gandhi did not consider it appropriate to visit the Goddess. Does the State Congress Committee have any answer to this?" he added.

"It was the Congress-led government which divided India on the basis of religion. Not only this but by giving special rights to Kashmir, Article 370 was implemented, which later became a 'canker' for India. It was our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made Kashmir a part of India by removing the special rights given to Article 370. Today the people of Kashmir are also very happy," K Lakshman further said.

Senior BJP leader also hit out at the Congress Party amid the ongoing Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The general public had to bear the brunt of many wrong decisions taken during the 60 years of Congress rule, especially during the rule of the Gandhi family," Lakshman said.

"Today it is clear that Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) has the full support of Congress in Telangana. It is very clear to the people that the joint march of Congress and other parties in Telangana has the full support of the ruling TRS party in Telangana," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Telangana for "Bharat Jodo Yatra", paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on October 31.

He took to Twitter and said he would not let her "sacrifice for the country go in vain".

"I carry your love and teachings in my heart. I won't let your sacrifices for India go in vain," he tweeted in Hindi captioning the video he posted to pay homage. The video had a number of video clips combined which showed Indira Gandhi delivering her speech and one from her funeral.

Continuing his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Telangana, Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the BJP-led Central government saying that the "judiciary, bureaucracy and media are under attack" and will be freed from RSS' grasp after Congress comes to power in India.

"There has been a systemic attack on various institutions. Judiciary, bureaucracy and media are under attack. When Congress returns to power, we'll ensure that these institutions are freed from the grasp of RSS and independence is maintained in these institutions," said Rahul Gandhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor