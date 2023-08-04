Telangana marching ahead as it is free from communal problems: KTR

Hyderabad, Aug 4 Telangana is marching ahead in all sectors, including information technology, as the state is free from communal and caste problems and it has stable government and able leadership, state IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao said on Friday.

He told the state Assembly that Telangana’s IT sector is growing four times faster than the national average. The state also accounts for 44 per cent of the technology jobs created in the entire country during 2022-23.

Citing Thursday's auction of one acre land in Hyderabad’s Kokapet area for a record Rs 100 crore, he termed this as a testimony of Telangana’s growth story and said this dispelled all apprehensions and doubts and dismissed allegations made by the opposition.

"Such results come when there is stable government and able leadership. It is because of this that the companies are investing in the state. Telangana is fortunate that it has KCR as the Chief Minister,” he said.

Referring to the communal violence in Gurugram, KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said: "What is happening in other states? What is happening in Haryana. Gurugram, which is a big IT centre, is being destroyed by creating communal problems and by instigating people in the name of religion. People are being forced to flee."

He said Telangana was making rapid strides as there are no communal or caste problems here. "We have a leader who takes all with him and who gives confidence," he added.

He also referred to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s recent statement that when he visited Hyderabad after a long time he wondered if he was in India or in New York. The minister elaborated on how the IT sector grew at a rapid pace after the formation of Telangana, recalling that the first IT building in Hyderabad was built in 1987.

For 27 years, the IT exports from Hyderabad were only Rs 56,000 crore but this was surpassed in a single year (2021-22). He said before the formation of Telangana, there were only 3 lakh employees in the IT sector but during the last nine years, six lakh new jobs have been created.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor