Telangana minister KTR counters 'broker' jibe by BJP's Bandi Sanjay

Sircilla (Telangana) [India], March 28: Telangana Minister of Information and Technology KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay over his comments against chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the TSPSC examination paper leak issue.

Addressing a gathering here on Tuesday, the State information and technology minister said that it was atrocious that the BJP leader had used "broker" for the chief minister.

"You know what's atrocious, he (Bandi Sanjay) is calling Chief Minister, a broker," KTR said.

"He (Bandi Sanjay) wrote that TSPSC is the work of KTR. He called the chief minister a broker. Do they think I can't say that your Prime Minister is a broker to Ad, Can't I say? But I will not say. We are cultured, I won't say it, the whole country is saying but I won't," the Telangana minister said.

"Do you think we cannot use words like loafer and broker?" KTR asked.

The Telangana minister also sought to know on what Bandi Sanjay had done for the State. "I am asking one thing, I have brought Medical College to Sircilla, Agriculture College, Polytechnic college, Engineering College, Nursing college, can you show a small school that you have brought? "

"I have provided thousands of crore orders for the weavers in Sircilla, Bathukamma sarees and RVM orders from the State government. Can you (Bandi Sanjay) show a single Paisa work that you have done for the Sircilla people? asked the IT minister KTR.

KTR also termed hit out at BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh in his speech. "What did he do is he not a broker who sent fake Swamis to buy our four BRS MLAs, calling him a broker hurts? What do I call him then, Dallal or Broker, He (Bandi Sanjay) was hurt when we said these things to him (BL Santhosh). What is your (Bandi Sanjay) problem?"

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had on Saturday blamed BRS working president and IT Minister KTR for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak, and said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) doesn't have the courage to issue notice to BRS leaders.

"SIT did not have the courage to issue notices to BRS leaders in the paper leakage case," Bandi Sanjay said while commenting on the summons issued by the Special Investigation Team of Telangana Police in connection to the TSPSC exam paper leak case. Bandi Sanjay was asked to appear before the SIT on March 26 for questioning in the case.

The TSPSC had on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak. On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

