Telangana model guiding force for India: KCR

Hyderabad, Sep 1 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday that the Telangana model based on integrated, inclusive and comprehensive development is a guiding force for the country.

Addressing the valedictory of the diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence, KCR claimed that Telangana is fulfilling the aspirations of the freedom movement by ensuring that the fruits of development reach all sections of people.

The cultural programmes organised at the venue displayed the spirit of India's freedom struggle and also reflected the development of Telangana state.

KCR claimed that Mahatma Gandhi's ideology influenced the Telangana government in according top priority to welfare, making farmer-centric plans and paying special attention to rural development. He pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi believed that the soul of India lies in villages.

“Ours is the path of justice and Dharma. We are concerned with the welfare of all. All-round development is our preference. Let's fulfill the aspirations of our freedom fighters. Let's keep Telangana at the forefront of nation-building forever,” he said.

He described Mahatma Gandhi as one of the greatest leaders who influenced the world the most.

“It is a historical tragedy that Gandhi, who fought all his life for communal harmony, was eventually killed by the fanatical forces,” the Chief Minister said.

KCR claimed that the dreams of a Telangana state was realised only because the movement was taken up in a Gandhian way and within the framework of the Constitution.

KCR, who had led the Telangana movement, said the idea of his hunger strike came from Gandhi’s thought.

He also described the Telangana movement as a role model and claimed that the state administration is performing in line with the aspirations of the freedom struggle.

“We solved the agriculture crisis like never before in Independent India. We are seeing happiness in the eyes of the farmers through schemes like Rythu Bandhu. We travelled a long way towards village self-rule, self-sufficiency and encouraged rural professions. Now, the villages are prosperous,” he said.

