Telangana Police officers paid over Rs 28 lakh in traffic fines

Hyderabad, Sep 27 Telangana Police officials have paid a penalty of over Rs 28 lakh for violation of various traffic rules since 2018, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The police officers have cleared 11,601 pending challans and paid a fine amount of Rs 28,85,640 to the traffic police, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, A. V. Ranganath.

He revealed the information while responding to a post on Twitter which went viral on Tuesday. A Twitter user wrote that DGP Telangana's police vehicle (No TS09PA 1234) is having challans of Rs 7,000 pending for the last two years. He also posted that while traffic police are levying challans against citizens and collecting fines, the challans on DGP's vehicle remained pending.

At this, the Joint Commissioner clarified that all the vehicles in Telangana Police are registered in the name of the DGP.

On the vehicle mentioned in the tweet, he said it had seven pending challans the fine amount of Rs 6,945 and it has already been paid by the police officer concerned.

He pointed out that even the TSRTC is being regularly fined and they had cleared off all the pending challans in April 2022 by paying Rs 15 lakh.

"Hyderabad Traffic Police is enforcing traffic rules/fines without any exception by strictly following the rule of law. The fact that we are imposing Challans on police and other government vehicles clearly demonstrates that we are fining/enforcing against all categories of vehicles," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor