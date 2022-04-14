Telugu states pay rich tributes to Ambedkar

Hyderabad, April 14 Rich tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on his 131st birth anniversary on Thursday.

Governors and chief ministers of both the Telugu states paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution and recalled his services in uplifting the oppressed sections of society.

Leaders of political parties, top officials and various Dalit organisations garlanded the statues of Ambedkar at various places on the occasion.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in his message, recollected the unstinted efforts put by Ambedkar to the social and economic empowerment of the backward communities.

Ambedkar has enshrined adequate Acts and Laws in the Constitution to ensure the rights of backward communities and Dalits are protected despite the change of dispensations, the CM observed.

He said taking inspiration from the architect of India constitution, the Telangana Government has introduced a slew of welfare schemes for BC, SC and ST welfare by earmarking crores of rupees of funds. To empower Dalits, the Government also launched first of its kind Dalit Bandhu scheme in the country in Telangana. Under the scheme, each beneficiary will get Rs 10 lakh financial assistance with 100 per cent subsidy.

KCR said that high standard Gurukulams were also opened to extend quality education and root out backwardness among the particular communities. He asserted Education is important weapon to eradicate social inequalities and the empowerment of poor communities.

Under Ambedkar Overseas Vidhya Nidhi, the government is also offering Rs 20 lakh scholarship to those who dreamt of pursuing higher studies in the reputed institutions in foreign countries. He said the welfare and development programmes launched for SC and ST communities are drawing fruitful results as their living standards have been improved and they are leading a respectable life in the society.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered floral tributes to Ambedkar's portrait at his official residence in Amaravati. Some of his Cabinet colleagues were also present.

The chief minister in his message said Baba Saheb's ideals will always be alive. He said Baba Saheb was the hope of the weaker sections.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan said in her message that Ambedkar is one of India's greatest sons, having shaped the country's constitution. He was a zealous social reformer and a renowned lawyer.

Respected Babasaheb's life is a shining example of the human soul's triumph over repression, as well as a trumpet appeal for justice for the impoverished and downtrodden and ensuring basic constitutional rights of each and everyone, she said.

"Let us all follow the ideals and mandates of the Constitution respecting the constitutional office/institutions created under it, for our Nation to achieve the glory of her yore days," she added.

In Hyderabad, Telangana's minister for social welfare Koppula Eshwar and minister for home Mehmood Ali garlanded Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund.

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, Council member K. Kavitha and others paid tributes to Ambedkar at his statue on Assembly premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said Ambedkar will always be remembered for his struggle to ensure equal rights to oppressed sections of society. He said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was following in the footsteps of Ambedkar by implementing schemes for the upliftment of Dalits and other weaker sections.

BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay and other leaders paid tributes to Ambedkar at the party office in Hyderabad. Sanjay demanded that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao pay tributes to Ambedkar's statue. He said during the last seven years the chief minister did not garland Ambedkar's statue even once.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to Ambedkar's portrait at his residence in Amaravati.

