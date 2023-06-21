Tens of thousands join yoga in Chandigarh, Haryana

Chandigarh, June 21 Tens of thousands on Wednesday participated in the ninth International Yoga Day events organised at various places in Chandigarh and Haryana.

In Chandigarh, the main event was held at the world acclaimed Rock Garden, where scores of people turned up to do yoga.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, joined nearly 1,000 people in the iconic Rock Garden.

In Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led hundreds of people at the main event in Panipat town.

Ministers of the Haryana government attended the day's functions at other district headquarters.

This year's theme was 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', emphasising the global unity and harmony that yoga promotes.

In Chandigarh, diverse yoga associations and non-governmental organisations participated in the event organised at nearly 100 locations, showcasing commitment to the promotion of yoga and well-being.



