Tension erupted in Vizag Airport after Pawan Kalyan fans reportedly pelted stones at YSRCP leaders' cars

Tension arouse at Vishakhapatnam International Airport after Superstar Pawan Kalyan led party Jan Sena Party (JSP) supporters- came to receive the party chief on Saturday- alleged of pelting stones at the cars of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Subba reddy, and Ministers Roja and Jogi Ramesh.

Hundreds of fans and supporters of Pawan Kalyan and his party JSP, gathered at the Airport to receive the superstar, were accused of stone pelting at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and YSRCP Kotha Andhra coordinator Subba reddy, and Ministers Roja and Jogi Ramesh and raising slogans that were against the formation of three capitals in the state.

Notably, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) top leaders and ministers were going to the airport after finishing the 'Visakha Garjana' program - which was delayed after heavy downpours till the afternoon- to support three capital.

Immediately the police interfered and scattered the Jana Sena supporters.

Earlier, on the occasion of actor Pawan Kalyan's birthday, many south Indian celebrities took to their social media account and sent warm birthday wishes to the 'Gabbar Singh' actor.

Taking to Twitter, the 'RRR' actor Ram Charan shared a picture with the actor which he captioned, "Happy Birthday to my guiding force, our Power Star!@PawanKalyan Babai, wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead."

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfilment always!"

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Guru and strength @PawanKalyan mama. Wishing you excel in every field you're into with abundance of love, health and happiness. #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan."

The 'Maanagaram' actor Sundeep Kishan wrote, "Wishing Our Dearest PowerStar @PawanKalyan garu a very very Happy Birthdayy Thank you for always inspiring on and off Camera Sir... Constantly learning from your You Gut & Grit which have forever stood as an example for always being true to Oneself."

