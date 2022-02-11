Tension in Coimbatore after SC worker assaulted by upper case men, dies

Chennai, Feb 11 Tension gripped Sultanpet and surrounding areas of Coimbatore after a Scheduled caste daily wage earner died on Thursday evening, three days after being assaulted by a group of upper caste men.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the assault and subsequent death of Kesavan(47). The incident took place on Tuesday when Kesavan's two-wheeler rammed into a moped of milk vendor Mayilsami who fell down and suffered injuries.

Kesavan had reportedly left the accident scene without tendering an apology to Mayilsami which infuriated the Upper caste Hindus of the area to which Mayilsami belongs.

Around 7 p.m., a 14-member gang barged into the victim's house and brutally assaulted him and his wife who tried to shield him. Kesavan suffered serious injuries on his head and was taken to hospital by locals and neigbhours.

He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday evening and the situation turned tense with several people belonging to the Scheduled Castes coming out on the road and blocking the streets.

VCK leader Thamaraikannan, while speaking to , said: "We demand strong action against the perpetrators of this violence. A road accident in which a Scheduled Caste person lost control of his bike and rammed it into a moped driven by a caste Hindu injuring him has led to such a situation wherein the bike driver has lost his life. This is pure hooliganism in the name of caste and we will not tolerate this."

The VCK demanded strong action against those involved. Sultanpet police said that a case has been registered against all the fourteen accused under Sections 147, 148,294(b), 323, 427, 355, 307 of IPC and a few sections of the SC/ST ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said that seven involved directly in the assault were arrested and hunt is on for the remaining seven people.

A strong contingent of police led by the Superintendent of Police is camping in the area. The situation, according to police, has been brought under control but the SC/ST organisations are conducting sporadic protest marches near the area.

While South Tamil Nadu witnesses clashes between SC/ST people and Upper caste and OBC Hindus, Coimbatore area has been relatively peaceful. However, the death of Kesavan has led to a tense situation.

