Testing labs will be set up in agricultural universities for verification of organic products: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 : The 168th meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Agricultural Produce Market Council was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Various guidelines were given by the Chief Minister in the meeting while ensuring the protection of the interest of the farmers.

CM Yogi lauded the efforts being made by the State Agricultural Produce Market Council, keeping in mind the interests of the farmers.

"The efforts being made by the State Agricultural Produce Market Council, keeping in mind the interests of the farmers, are commendable. Mandis contribute well to revenue collection even after minimizing the mandi fee. Against an income of Rs 614 crore in the financial year 2021-22, there was an income of Rs 1520.95 crore in 2022-23. Besides, Rs 251.61 crore in revenue was collected in the first two months of the current financial year. The increase in revenue collection from mandis is commendable, even though the mandi fee is minimal", said CM Yogi Adiyanath.

"To make crops globally competitive, a tissue culture laboratory should be established at Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Kumarganj (Ayodhya) to make quality planting material, quality planting of horticulture crops, and disease free. This laboratory should be established on a spacious campus of at least 3 hectares. Funds for this will be arranged by the Mandi Parishad.", added the Chief Minister.

Further, he also talked about the Chief Minister Farmers Scholarship Scheme.

"Chief Minister Farmers Scholarship Scheme is proving very useful. Presently Rs 3000 monthly scholarship is being provided to the students of agriculture and home science in 05 universities and 23 colleges. Agriculture and Technology University, Banda, Aligarh Muslim University, Rani Lakshmibai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi and Bundelkhand University, Jhansi and 37 other colleges should also be included in this so that more youths get the benefit of the scheme", said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi also suggested that the outlets of Natural and Organic products be extended up to the district headquarters.

Talking about Kisan Mandis, CM Yogi added, "Keeping in view the convenience of the farmers, the state government has constructed a large number of rural haats and modern farmer's markets. New "Haat Paiths" and Kisan Mandis should be built by local needs. Keep them well-maintained. There should be space for street vendors here.".

The UP Chief Minister also concentrated on the lighting arrangements in the Mandis. He suggested that waterlogging not be existed in the mandis.

Adding further, CM Yogi said, " It is encouraging that hostels are being constructed in agricultural universities with the help of Mandi Parishad. The construction work of these hostels should be completed in a time-bound manner keeping in view the quality. These under-construction hostels should be inspected by the Agriculture Minister."

He also focussed on a systematic plan for the unusable land/building in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi also said, "Several policy initiatives are being taken by the state government to promote agriculture and food processing. Planned work is also being done to encourage natural farming. An 'Agri Mall' is being set up in the capital Lucknow to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their produce, branding of the product and proper market. Please expedite action in this regard. Farmers will be able to sell their fruits and vegetables directly in Agri Mall."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor