Thai Election Commission endorses 500 lower house MPs

Bangkok, June 20 Thailand's Election Commission (EC) has officially announced results from last month's general election, paving the way for Parliament to convene and choose a new Prime Minister.

The polling body has endorsed all 500 members in the House of Representatives, which includes 400 constituency seats and 100 party-list seats, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee told a news conference.

According to the approved vote results from the May 14 election, a total of 18 political parties have won seats in the House of Representatives, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Move Forward Party secured the highest number of seats, with 151, followed by the Pheu Thai Party, which won 141 seats, Bhumjaithai with 71 seats, Palang Pracharath with 40 seats, and United Thai Nation with 36 seats.

Despite endorsing the newly elected MPs, EC retains the right, as per the electoral law, to investigate any election fraud allegations within a year, Sawaeng said.

Under the Thai constitution, Parliament must convene to vote for the House speaker within 15 days after the endorsement of the new MPs.

