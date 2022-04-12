Thane: Marwaris demand arrest of realtor Sanjay Biyani's killers

Thane, April 12 The Marwaris in Thane Welfare (MTW) on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of the killers of prominent realtor Sanjay Biyani who was shot dead outside his home at Sharda Nagar locality in Nanded on April 6, here.

MTW President Summan Agrawal led a delegation to PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who hails from Nanded, and submitted a memorandum urging him to take prompt measures to curb the atmosphere of fear and panic prevailing among the Rajasthani business communities all over India.

"Biyani was a young and well-known industrialist plus social worker from Nanded. He was shot dead in broad daylight. It is imperative to nab those responsible for the brutal killing to rid the fearful atmosphere created by this heinous incident," said Agrawal.

She was accompanied by office-bearers of various Rajasthani social groups like Laxmikant Rathi, Rajendra Tapadiya, Parag Baheti, Kamalesh Sabu, Jugalkishor Mundra, Rajest Tawari and others.

In a development that sent shockwaves in business and political circles, Biyani was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen who pumped 11 bullets into him near his home in the pilgrimage town as he stepped out of his vehicle.

Large parts of Nanded observed a spontaneous shutdown to protest the killing while his family demanded justice even as the police launched a manhunt for the assailants who fired at point-blank range, killing Biyani instantly, and at his driver who survived.

Police Inspector Pramod Kumar Shewale said that at least five special teams have been formed to probe the crime from all possible angles like business rivalries and even extortion.

Biyani had been targeted by extortionists three years ago, and the killing dazed the people of Nanded, famed for the Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib Gurudwara.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor