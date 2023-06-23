"The Epochal Odyssey: Bhatti Vikramarka, the Catalyst of Memories, Echoes YSR's Legac

Bhatti Vikramarka completed his people's march journey for over a century of suns, traversing a remarkable distance of more than a thousand kilometers in an extraordinary manner. Not a single day out of those hundred elapsed without his personal rendezvous with the populace, earnestly inquiring about their predicaments. Despite occasional disruptions to his well-being, he never relinquished his unwavering commitment. In a manner reminiscent of the venerable Telugu luminary and former Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, he too exemplified profound dedication in engaging with the people and fostering an environment conducive to their vocalization of concerns.

YS Rajsekhar Reddy rose to eminence as the beloved Jananetha - the People's Leader - when he embarked on an audacious Padayatra throughout the expanse of United Andhra Pradesh. By attentively listening to the people's troubles, issues, and immersing himself within their midst, he garnered their trust. YSR spoke passionately about their upliftment, meticulously charting courses of action to alleviate their hardships. Although his untimely departure plunged us into grief, the inspiration he imparted and the values he bequeathed to his followers and party comrades shall forever endure. Drawing inspiration from this seminal Yatra and seeking to invigorate Congress supporters in Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka commenced his 100-day sojourn. While the government paraded carefully curated images to the world, peddling fabrications, he delved into the very heart of Telangana, unearthing the genuine concerns of its people. Prior to YSR's Yatra, United Andhra Pradesh had languished under the governance of Nara Chandra Babu Naidu for a span of nine years. Similar to the contemporary state of Telangana, back then as well, the government flaunted development confined to a select few cities and towns as progress across the entire state. They paid little heed to the plight of farmers and neglected efforts to enhance rural infrastructure, preferring to focus solely on urban centers and expand certain municipalities. In their bid to present this as development, they turned a blind eye to the holistic advancement of the state and its diverse communities. Telangana, over the course of these nine years, has been ensnared in a similar predicament.

CM KCR and his progeny, KTR, have concentrated their efforts on developing a handful of prominent hubs and the city of Hyderabad. While they have permitted their loyalists and acquaintances to seize land and pander to corporate interests, they have conveniently glossed over the problems faced by ordinary citizens in their pursuit of progress. YSR demonstrated through his Yatra how to bring to the fore the genuine predicaments and concerns. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has taken this endeavor a step further. With heartfelt compassion, he engaged in profound conversations with each and every individual who approached him with their predicaments, treating them as though they were his own kin. He promptly acknowledged the real-time hardships and challenges encountered by these individuals. Without resorting to falsehoods or manipulations, he conversed candidly, person to person, with every single soul. His demeanor exhibited no distinction based on their community, nor did he display any sense of superiority, thus forging an even deeper connection with the people. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has built upon the achievements of YSR through his Yatra. Throughout the hundred-day walking odyssey, he shed his identity as the CLP leader and a seasoned politician, assuming the role of an ordinary denizen of Telangana who reacts fervently to the predicaments of his fellow citizens. He emerged as a leader willing to go to any lengths to uplift the oppressed and marginalized communities