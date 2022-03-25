The Kashmir Files: Assam CM urges Kejriwal not to rub salt into Hindus' wounds

A Day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged makers of the film 'The Kashmir Files' to put the film on YouTube and denied the film to be made tax-free for people in Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday urged Kejriwal to stop 'constantly mocking' the Kashmiri Pandits.

Sarma further urged Kejriwal not to rub salt into Hindus' wounds.

"If you don't want to make #KashmirFiles tax-free, don't. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitudes and appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn't behove a CM to use the Assembly to rub salt in the wounds of Hindus," tweeted Sarma today.

Slamming the BJP for promoting 'The Kashmir Files' and demanding that it be made tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, "Some people were earning crores" by exploiting the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, while BJP leaders had been "reduced" to putting up posters of the movie."

"If the BJP wants everyone to watch the movie, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone for free," Kejriwal said in Delhi Assembly yesterday.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The movie, which has been made tax free in several states in the country has caught up in controversy with BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents it depicts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor