"The only person saving Bengal...": BJP on Governor Bose's visit to violence-hit areas

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 : West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday lauded Governor CV Ananda Bose's visit to violence-hit districts in Bengal and said that he is the only person who is doing something to save the people of Bengal.

Welcoming the Governor's visit, Majumdar said, "The Governor is the custodian of the Constitution in the state. The Election Commission and the state government is silent and not doing anything. At least the Governor is the only person who is trying to save the people of Bengal from this political violence."

Commenting on the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) discomfort at the Governor's visit, the West Bengal BJP president said, "When Gopal Krishna Gandhi used to visit they used to clap in joy. Now they are opposing because it is going against them."

Pointing out the duplicity in statements between the TMC and the State Election Commission about the number of casualties in the panchayat poll violence in the state, Majumdar said, "On the basis of the government report, the State Election Commission is saying that no one died and no political clash happened. However, the TMC is now saying that three people died in the clashes."

A political row broke out in West Bengal on Sunday as state Governor CV Ananda Bose visited violence-hit Canning on Saturday and said that he is 'deeply distressed' with the clashes which took place on the last day of filing nominations for the panchayat elections.

While the BJP which is in opposition in West Bengal welcomed the Governor's visit, the ruling TMC criticized his move.

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that three people died in poll violence in the state but the Governor should not interfere in it since 'law and order' is the lookout of the state government and the State Election Governor should look after poll violence.

"After elections are declared it is not the role of the Governor to go on inspection. Law and order is under state government, it is not the Governor's work. It is the work of the State Election Commissioner to look after poll violence," he said.

Condemning the Governor's visit, he said, "The Governor's visit to Bhangar and Canning and his act of sitting at the BJP party office there, is condemnable."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor