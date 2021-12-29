“The third wave of Covid pandemic has started in the state"- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the state is already experiencing the third wave as the state recorded 47 new infections of Covid “The third wave of Covid pandemic has started in the state and all necessary arrangements are being made to save the people from it. The medical staff has made various preparations regarding this,” Kumar said.



He further said that “The contribution of doctors in the first and second wave was commendable. I commend you for this."

The Bihar government is also taking all necessary precautions for the new variant Omicron, the government also demanded the closure of all the parks from December 31 to January 2. "It has been also decided that the New Year celebration will not take place in any park here. The decision has been taken to avoid the crowd on New year," the order states.

The government also announced to follow SOPs (standard operating procedures) to prevent political, social, religious, cultural, sports events from Covid-19. Bihar hasn't recorded a single case of Omicron so far, the state is not included in the Omicron state cases list which is released by the Union health ministry.

While on the other hand, the country's Omicron tally climbs up to 781 cases in the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi is leading with 238 cases.

