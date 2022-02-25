The world's most powerful forces are watching from afar: Ukraine

New Delhi, Feb 25 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made yet another plea to Western allies to help Ukraine and stop Russia's brutal assault, BBC reported.

"This morning we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the world's most powerful forces are watching from afar," Zelensky said in his address to the nation this morning.

"Was Russia convinced by yesterday's sanctions? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough", BBC reported.

The Ukrainian leader has confirmed the multiple missile strikes reported pre-dawn Friday. Zelensky said the strikes began at 4 a.m. on Friday local time.

He added that Russia's strikes had targetted both military and civilian sites. Russia has previously said it's not aiming strikes at civil, the report said.

The capital Kyiv has seen blasts this morning, including what appears to be a strike that hit a residential building.

Zelensky speaking again to his citizens in a video address is making appeals to Russia for a ceasefire.

"Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later about how to end hostilities and stop this invasion," he said.

"The sooner the conversation begins the smaller Russia's losses will be". He added that until the attacks stop, "we will be defending our country until then," BBC reported.

Just last night, he'd warned of the intensifying attack on the capital. He said he had no intention of leaving the capital and that he knew he was Russia's number one target right now.

