"Their third list won't come out, just wait and watch": BJP Karnataka chief slams Congress

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 14 : The BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying it was taking too long to release a third list of candidates as there is "internal battle" among its leaders.

Speaking to , Singh said, "The third list will not come, just wait and watch. There is an internal battle among the leaders in the party."

Reacting to the BJP's move of introducing fresh faces as candidates and dropping the older ones, he said, "Not everyone can get election tickets. Naturally, they are hurt at being denied tickets. But BJP members work for an ideology, with the sentiment of nation first. Every member of the party will unite and work together."

On being asked about whom he sees as a better contender, Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, he said, "The Congress is divided into three factions Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge. There will be a pitched battle in the Congress when election seats are announced."

He added, "BJP has given tickets to 66 new faces in 212 seats yet for the upcoming Assembly polls. BJP has given chance to new face who work for the party very long time and also give respect to our senior leader and worker. The party will perform well in the polls."

On whether the party's new faces will help counter the anti-incumbency factor against the Bommai government, Singh said, "There is no anti-incumbency, only pro-incumbency. Now Karnataka's position is strong, whether its ease of doing business, or innovation. Bulk FDI (foreign direct investment) is coming to Karnataka. People's sentiments and emotions are with the BJP."

Earlier, on Tuesday, the incumbent BJP announced its first list of 189 candidates. The list featured 52 fresh faces and 8 women.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP emerged as the largest single party, winning 104 seats, with the Congress and then ally JD(S) bagging 80 and 37 seats respectively.

The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24. The counting of votes for the 224-seat Assembly will be done on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor