Theppakadu Elephant Camp to be shut for visitors from April 6-9

Chennai, April 4 The Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) will be shut from April 6 to 9 due to a visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the camp.

According to information from the police department, the Prime Minister will be interacting with the Bomman and his wife Bellie- who are the stars of the Oscar Winning Documentary film - The Elephant Whisperers.

All rest houses, guest houses and restaurants will be closed down during this period. The Forest Department had stated that the Theppakadu Elephant Camp would be closed from April 6 to 9 due to a VVIP visit, but as per the information from the police sources, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting the elephant camp.

Vehicle safaris will also be closed from April 7 to 9 due to security reasons.

Forest officials told that the roads leading to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp are under repair and the laying of walking paths to the kralls (elephant enclosures) is underway.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching Chennai to inaugurate the new integrated terminal of the Chennai International Airport between April 8 and 9.

Sources said that the Prime Minister will visit the elephant camp on his way from Chennai to Mysuru.



