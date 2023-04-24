"There is confusion among its leaders...": Maharashtra BJP chief amid Sharad Pawar's concern over MVA unity

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday took a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and said that there was "confusion" among its leaders about the longevity of the alliance.

BJP's reaction comes after Sharad Pawar expressed concerns over the unity of the MVA in Maharashtra in the run-up to the state Assembly elections.

Sharad Pawar in Amravati said, "Today, we are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and we are willing to work together. But the desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not, has not been discussed yet. So how can I tell you about this?"

Speaking to , Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "What Sharad Pawar has said is his personal opinion on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Pawar sahib will soon know if those who are abandoned by their own people can really lead MVA. There is confusion among its leaders as well as the public about how far the Maha Vikas Aghadi will go."

However, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday stated that the coalition would remain intact.

Reacting to the NCP chief's remarks, Raut said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi will remain. Its prominent leaders are Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. In 2024, MVA parties will fight (Maharashtra Assembly) election together."

Earlier, amid speculations of Ajit Pawar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that the NCP leader or any person who wants to join the party would be welcomed.

"The doors of the party are open for everyone who works for the country and believes in BJP's ideology," Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

However, former Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar dismissed "rumours" about switching over to the BJP and emphasised that he would remain with the NCP.

"No truth in the rumours spread about me. I am with the NCP and will remain with the party," Ajit Pawar told the media.

