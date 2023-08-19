'There may be political pressure', says teacher expelled by Unacademy

New Delhi, Aug 19 Karan Sangwan, the teacher who was sacked by Edtech platform Unacademy after he appealled to the students to vote for educated candidates, has said that he was misinterpreted and "there may be political pressure as well".

"I was misinterpreted and I know there may be political pressure, but I gave the statement on my YouTube channel, then why was I removed from Unacademy," Karan Sangwan, a former faculty member at Unacademy, said.

Sangwan used to teach law at Unacademy.

On Saturday he said: "I am not concerned about being expelled from Unacademy, my concern is I was not given a chance to explain. I wanted to talk with the top management but I was not allowed to discuss the issue.

"I am a professor of law, I teach law to students. The first lesson I gave to them is 'a law is nothing but a collective morality of a society'," he added.

He said that one can compromise with careers, jobs and employment, but not morals, as "we cannot grow as a society unless moral responsibility is upheld".

Edtech platform Unacademy sacked him a few days ago.

During a coaching session in YouTube video, Sangwan also raised questions over the bills related to IPC, CrPC tabled in Parliament.

In a video, the teacher appealed to his students to vote for educated candidates next time.

Unacademy sacked the teacher after this appeal, saying the classroom is not a right place to share personal opinions and views.

Meanwhile, Roman Saini, Co-founder, Unacademy Group said: "Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct.

"We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this, we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge," he added.

Saini said that "there is a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the aim of providing unbiased knowledge to all our learners".

In a video, Sangwan said: "Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows, changing, changing names. Make your decision properly."

