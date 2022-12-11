There's proof that Tyrian White is Imran's daughter: Pak minister

Lahore, Dec 11 Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said there was proof that Tyrian White was daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, local media reported.

Replying to a question by a journalist about Imran Khan's putative daughter, he said there were undeniable proofs that Tyrian was former premier Khan's daughter, The News reported.

"Tyrian is part of Imran Khan's controversial past. For years, he denied allegations of being a father to Sita White's daughter. The scandal is often used by Khan's opposition to tarnish his public

reputation. However, a Californian judge declared Imran Khan as her father. Not only that, Jemima had welcomed Tyrian as her step-daughter, according to the international media," The News

reported.

To another questions, the interior minister told the PTI chairman and other party leaders to stop making propaganda that the country was going to default.

He rejected the PTI "propaganda" that the country was heading towards default. He said the PTI leadership was hell bent upon "destroying" the country for securing its politics, The News reported.

He goaded Khan on the matter of dissolution of assemblies daring him to dissolve them as the PML-N was ready to contest elections. "This time we will make our government in Punjab province after getting majority," he said confidently.

The interior minister said that the Daily Mail apologised to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on publishing a false story against him. He asked the former rulers that they should also tender their apology for getting a false story published in the UK newspaper.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor