They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran

Islamabad, June 22 PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the parties in the coalition government were "afraid" that he would appoint Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the next Chief of Army Staff, Geo News reported.

"They were afraid that I wanted to appoint Lt Gen Faiz. They feared if that would have happened, it would shatter their future," Khan said while hitting out at the government during a seminar on 'Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan's Destabilisation'.

The ousted Prime Minister said the incumbent rulers are "afraid of the army and the Inter-Services Intelligence" as they know that their "corruption" will be caught at some point or the other.

"Imran Khan does not want to save his corruption, he does not want to appoint his army chief," said the PTI leader, Geo News reported.

Khan said that the incumbent rulers claim that he wanted to appoint an army chief of his choice.

"I never thought of appointing someone as army chief. I have never taken a decision that is not based on merit," he said.

The PTI Chairman berated the incumbent rulers for allegedly "murdering the institutions" and appointing "their people" in every institution.

Moving on to the "regime change conspiracy", Khan said that the United States does not change regimes for a country's betterment. It only does that for its interests, not ours, he added.

He said that in the past, the United States used Pakistan for the "war on terror", resulting in heavy casualties for Islamabad, while its air bases were also used for drone attacks.

