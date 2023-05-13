'This is South India Story', BRS leader taunts BJP over K'taka defeat

Hyderabad, May 13 Telagana's Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao on Saturday taunted BJP over its defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections.

"This is the South India Story free from BJP evident from Karnataka's mandate and it will remain so now and always," tweeted Harish Rao, a prominent leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and nephew of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

"BJP's downfall has started from South India and their account will be closed everywhere and will not even win deposit in Telangana," he wrote and expressed best wishes for the newly elected government in Karnataka.

Earlier, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao stated that the results of assembly elections in Karnataka will have no bearing on Telangana.

"Just the way The Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have no bearing on Telangana," tweeted KTR.

He thanked the people of Karnataka for rejecting 'ugly and divisive politics'.

KTR's assertion that Karnataka verdict will have no bearing on Telangana came after Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy claimed that this poll result will be repeated in Telangana.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held towards the year-end.



ms/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor