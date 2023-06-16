"This is very shameful..." Annamalai slams DMK on withdrawal of general consent to CBI

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 : Coming out hard against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government in Tamil for withdrawing general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases in the state, state BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday alleged that the decision was taken as Chief Minister Stalin "fears" agency's enquiry.

He accused CM Stalin of "taking Rs 200 crores" from a company, to award the contract in Chennai Metro.

Speaking to ANI, Annamalai said, "This is very shameful because BJP had given a complaint to the CBI against our Chief Minister for a scam in the Chennai metro. We have accused the CM of taking Rs 200 crores from a company, as the then Deputy CM, for awarding the contract in Chennai Metro."

"Tamil Nadu CM fully knows that he is in the dock if CBI registers a preliminary inquiry. That is why, in panic mode, he has withdrawn the general consent given to CBI. If you have no fear, what is the reason to withdraw the general consent given to CBI?" he added.

Reacting to the summon in a defamation case by DMK leader TR Baalu, the BJP leader said that he trusts the judicial process and the party's "speed" will only "double" from now in the state.

"I have been summoned on July 14 in a complaint given by TR Baalu on a defamation case against me at the Chennai Metropolitan Court. I look forward to visiting the Court. I trust the judicial process. This defamation suit is meaningless," he said.

Annamalai added, "If DMK believes they can cow down my voice by using this kind of defamation case suit angle, my speed and that of BJP in our state will only double from now on."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government ordered to "withdraw general consent" for an investigation by the CBI.

Notably, this decision came hours after Enforcement Directorate arrested DMK Minister Senthil Balaji in an alleged money laundering case.

"Central Agency CBI to investigate in Tamil Nadu should get permission from State Government. Today Tamil Nadu Government orders to withdraw its consent which was given to specific type cases during 1989 and 1992," read the order of the Tamil Nadu Home Department.

According to the order, "Hereafter CBI before starting its investigation in the State should get prior permission from the Tamil Nadu Government."

As per Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act XXV of 1946) in any State if the CBI needs to investigate they have to get prior permission from that State.

West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Mizoram, Punjab and Telangana also made it mandatory for CBI to seek permission before initiating an investigation in any case related to the state.

