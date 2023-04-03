"Those with golden spoon talking about Savarkar" Fadnavis attacks Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Amid the row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Veer Savarkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched veiled attack on the disqualified Lok Sabha MP saying that those with golden spoon are questioning about Savarkar.

"Those who have a golden spoon with them are talking about Veer Savarkar. Your party leaders respect Veer Savarkar. Indira Gandhi, Yashwantrao Chavan - they respected Savarkar and you are questioning him. Who are you?" he said.

Adressing 'Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "You said Veer Savarkar apologised and wrote a letter to the British. No, that is wrong. Savarkar wrote a letter because he knew that the British would not release him. So he wrote, do not release me (Savarkar) but release other prisoners who did nothing against you (the British)."

"Mahatma Gandhi wrote letters to Savarkar's relatives, who were also in jail with him (Savarkar) for many years, and said - other prisoners were released. He then told Savarkar that he should also tell the British that you released them, release me (Savarkar) too," added Fadnavis

Fadnavis slammed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the Savarkar issue.

He said, "If you (Uddhav Thackeray) have self respect then show with your 'actions' not with your 'words'. Balasaheb Thackeray threw chappals on M Shankar Aiyer's posters. Have you thrown slippers on Rahul Gandhi?"

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader asked why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not deleting his tweet on Veer Savarkar.

Attacking Thackeray further, Fadnavis said, "Governments come and go. You want to go with them, you must go but speak on Savarkar. You have no power now. Then they (Sanjay raut) said Sharad Pawar told Rahul Gandhi to not to speak on Savarkar issue then why Rahul Gandhi is not deleting his tweets agst Veer Savarkar."

Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark, on March 25 said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis do not apologise to anyone".

The BJP and Shiv Sena had slammed Gandhi's remarks. Shiv Sena (UBT), which is an ally of Congress, had also expressed its concerns over Gandhi's remarks.

