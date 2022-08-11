Thousands take part in Freedom Run across Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 11 Thousands of people participated in the Freedom Run organised across Telangana on Thursday.

Enthusiasm and patriotic fervor marked the run conducted in all districts. Ministers, MPs, state legislators and other elected representatives flagged off the run.

The freedom run was conducted in different parts of Hyderabad and other districts by the police department as part of 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham' or the two-week-long celebrations being organised by the state government to mark 75 years of Independence.

A 5K Freedom Run was conducted from the newly inaugurated Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. State Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali flagged off the run along with Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav.

MLA D. Nagender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and other officials participated in the programme.

The participants, including the guests, did some warm-up and also shook leg to the popular numbers. Holding national flags, men, women and children participated in the event.

The run was conducted from Police Integrated Command & Control Centre to NTR Bhavan, and returned in the same route. Police had imposed traffic restrictions to facilitate smooth conduct of the run.

In the old city of Hyderabad, a Freedom Run was organised from Falaknuma Palace to Charminar. The four-kilometer long run was flagged off by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shaik Jahangeer.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy participated in Freedom Run in the Banswada town of Kamareddy district. Speaking on the occasion, he paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters.

He said Mahatma Gandhi and many other freedom fighters participated in the movement to give freedom to India from foreign rule. "We are all breathing freedom today thanks to the sacrifices made by the great personalities," he said.

Minister for agriculture Niranjan Reddy participated in the Freedom Run in Wanaparthy. District collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and other officials also took part in the run. The minister stated on the occasion that independence does not mean celebration for one day.

The minister said the efforts to free the country began by the forefathers 225 years ago and as a result of the sacrifices made by them, the country gained Independence 75 years ago on August 15, 1947.

The minister said the state government was organising different programmes as part of the celebrations from August 8 to August 22.

The state government is also distributing 1.20 crore national flags free of cost across the state. The distribution programme will continue till August 14.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday formally launched the two-week celebrations by hoisting the national flag at a glittering ceremony at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

