Three-member judicial commission set up to probe Atiq killing

Lucknow, April 16 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a notification for setting up of a three-member judicial commission that will probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in presence of the police and the media on Saturday night.

Set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, the panel will be headed by retired high court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi and comprise retired DGP Subesh Kumar Singh and retired district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni.

