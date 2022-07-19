Three National Highway projects worth Rs 3,449cr inaugurated

Gurugram, July 19 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated three National Highway projects worth Rs 3,449 crore, here.

The three projects include the six-lane Sohna elevated highway constructed on National Highway 248 of about 22 km in length, built from Gurugram to Sohna in Gurugram district. An amount of Rs 2,009 crore has been spent on the construction of this project.

Apart from this, a four-lane road was constructed from Rewari to Ateli Mandi on NH-11. An amount of Rs 1,193 crore has been spent on the construction of this 30.39 km long route.

Similarly, a 4-lane project (NH-709) extension and NH-148B of about 25 km length from Kherdi Mor to Haluwas village via Bhiwani bypass was also inaugurated, for which an amount of about Rs 247 crore has been spent.

Gadkari was the chief guest in this event.

Along with the Haryana chief minister, several dignitaries including Gurugram MP and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh were also present at the event which was organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, here in Sector-38.

Gadkari during the event said that the inauguration of these projects will facilitate the commuters, and also save fuel and time.

"The six-lane Sohna elevated highway will help commuters to reach Sohna in just 15 to 20 minutes which will also touch the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This section would also provide connectivity to Delhi and Gurgaon through the Delhi-Mumbai expressway," Gadkari said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Khattra on Tuesday conducted 14 services related to Shastra license online and inaugurated 6 weapons training centres from the premises of Recruit Training Centre, Bhondsi.

