Tibetan body protests against Chinese FM's visit, 7 detained

New Delhi, March 25 Seven members of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) were on Friday briefly detained by the Delhi Police as they protested against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the national capital.

"Seven people, including one woman, were detained," DCP (New Delhi) Amritha Guguloth said.

The members of TYC were protesting in front of the Hyderabad House on Ashoka Road, condemning the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister.

TYC's Delhi spokesperson Tsewang Gyalpo told that the protesters who were taken to the Mandir Marg police station were released within four hours at 6.30 pm.

"While we recognise that Wang's visit is a great opportunity for India and China to push for progress, we strongly urge Indian leaders to hold the Chinese leadership responsible for their actions in Tibet," one of the protesters said.

They said with the illegal occupation of Tibet by China, the border disputes between India and China have become more tense, and Chinese forces have time and again tried to illegally intrude on the Indian soil.

The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in Delhi from Kabul on Thursday night. On Friday, he held separate meetings with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, before leaving for Kathmandu.

This was the first visit by a high-level Chinese diplomat to India since the border dispute between the two nations erupted over two years ago. So far, 15 rounds of military talks have taken place to resolve the issue.

The TYC alleged that the current Communist government in China is directly responsible for the spate of tragic events unravelling in Tibet, including human rights violation and restrictions on freedom of religion.

"Over 158 Tibetans have self-immolated themselves in Tibet since 2009. The fate and conditions of others are still unknown," TYC said in a statement.

It further demanded that China should be held accountable for all the atrocities committed to the people of Tibet, Uyghurs, as well as in Taiwan, Hong Kong and southern Mongolia and to release all the imprisoned Tibetan political prisoners unconditionally.

TYC also claimed it has emerged as the largest and most active non-governmental organisation of Tibetans in exile, with more than 30,000 members worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor