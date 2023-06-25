Time has come to take pledge to change corrupt government in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Angul (Odisha) [India], June 25 : Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has said that time had come to take a pledge to change the 23-year-old inefficient, inactive, insensitive and corrupt government in Odisha.

On his visit to Angul to attend the Garib Kalyan Samabesh, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that from mineral revenue Odisha used to get Rs 5000 crore earlier and now it has increased to 50,000 crore.

He alleged that in Garib Kalyan Yojana 3.5 crore people get free rice but on the contrary corruption is at its peak in Odisha.

"In the last six months over 100 crores have been seized from lower-level government employees. This shows that governance in Odisha is going to collapse and the money coming from Delhi for the poor is being misused. We wish to set up a resolution that in 2024 the government is formed here under PM Modi's leadership," he said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan further said, "When PM Modi took charge in 2014, the Odisha govt used to get Rs 69,000 crore for a period of 5 years from Centre, which has now become Rs 2.22 lakh crores. Over 3 crore people in the state are getting free 5kg of rice every month. Besides all this corruption is at its peak in Odisha. In the last six months, more than Rs 100 crores cash has been seized from junior-level corrupt govt employees."

