Time to shut down home ministry in Raj: Union Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi/Jaipur, Feb 24 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday attacked the Ashok Gehlot government over the law and order situation in the state, and said that the state home ministry should be shut down.

The home portfolio is headed by the Chief Minister himself.

Reacting to the incident of firing on a businessman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Shekhawat said that the state is witnessing firing cases everyday and the Chief Minister is busy in securing only himself.

"Such a chief minister can never protect the public. The time has come to lock down the Home Ministry of the state. The incident of firing on a businessman in Bharatpur is another addition to the number of their failures," said the Union minister.

Calling out the Chief Minister's promises as false, Shekhawat said, "Rahul Gandhi does not know how to count beyond 10, otherwise today he would have been counting the false promises of his own party. On the other hand, if Gehlot is made to sit on the lie-detector machine, then the red light will light up even before he says anything."

On the paper leak of CHO (community health officer) recruitment exam, Shekhawat said, "They are unable to handle an exam and are queuing up for announcements."

About four-five miscreants shot a businessman outside a gymnasium on Thursday morning in the city. The accused miscreants came in a black Mahindra Scorpio outside the Wellness Health Club gym near Bhuri Singh Gymnasium. The accused attacked the businessman with sticks and rods. After this, a miscreant shot the businessman in the hand and leg. Hearing the gunshots, the locals rushed to the spot. The accused fled and the businessman was taken to the hospital by the people.

