TN BJP expels ex-Secy for anti-party activities

Chennai, April 14 The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP expelled the former state secretary of its economic wing for anti-party activities.

The expelled leader, Krishna Prabhu, according to BJP Madurai district president Maha Suseendran, was working against party interests.

The BJP leadership said that a criminal case was registered against Krishna Prabhu on January 6. The BJP Madurai district president, who issued the statement mentioning the expulsion of Krishna Prabhu on Thursday, said that Krishna Prabhu seems to have worked for the interest of others which were against the party. He was relieved of all his party responsibilities after the case was registered against him.

It is to be noted that the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K. Annamalai had announced that he would release graft charges against the DMK leaders on April 14, Tamil New year day. The BJP leader has said that corruption during the present DMK regime and during Karunanidhi regime of 2006-2011 would be included in the DMK files.

