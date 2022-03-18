TN Budget 2022: Rs 10 crore allocated for early flood warning systems

Chennai, March 18 Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan has allocated Rs 10 crore for early flood warning systems in the budget for 2022-23 presented in the legislative assembly on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish an advanced early warning system with supercomputers, a system of weather balloons, two weather radars, 100 automatic weather stations, 400 automatic rain gauges and 11 automatic water level instruments.

Thiagarajan in his speech said, "The sudden floods which happened in Chennai recently has underscored the need to upgrade the Disaster Early Warning systems to predict the weather accurately."

The state government has also formed an advisory committee to make recommendations to prevent the damage caused by floods in Chennai.

