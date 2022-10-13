TN Cong to give rousing reception to Kharge in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 13 Congress president post candidate and veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge will be given a rousing reception by the party's state unit on his arrival to Tamil Nadu on October 14, sources said.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K.S. Alagiri said on Wendesday that he will remain present when Kharge will reach Chennai for campaigning.

It may be noted that no prominent party leader was present at Satyamoorthy Bhavan, the TNCC headquarters, when Shashi Tharoor, who is also contesting the party president post election, reached Chennai for his election campaign.

Alagiri, however, told that there was no direction from the high command to support any candidate. He also said that it was not mandatory to be present when the candidates reach the city for campaigning.

He further said that he was not in the city when Tharoor had arrived.

