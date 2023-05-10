TN: Dairy minister dropped from Cabinet, TRB Raja inducted into Stalin-led council of ministers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 : Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has accepted chief minister M K Stalin's recommendations to induct Mannargudi legislator TRB Raja into the State cabinet and to drop State Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar from the council of ministers, according to Raj Bhavan statement.

"Chief minister recommended the governor of Tamil Nadu to induct Raja in the council of ministers. The governor has approved the recommendation," the communication from Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.

Raja, son of DMK treasurer T R Baalu, is a three-time MLA from Mannargudi and was appointed as the DMK IT Wing chief.

Governor Ravi also approved the recommendation of the chief minister to drop Nasar from the Cabinet.

This is the second reshuffle of the Stalin-led cabinet that assumed office in 2021.

With the removal of Nasar and the addition of Raja the strength of the Council of Ministers remains at the maximum number as according to the Tamil Nadu Assembly rules, the maximum approved strength of the Council of Ministers is 15 per cent of the total number of members in the house.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly can have 35 ministers.

This is the first time that DMK has dropped its minister from the Cabinet since it was elected to power in the state.

According to sources, a further ruffle is expected in the Cabinet.

According to the sources, State Finance Minister PTR Palvel Thyagarajan is likely to be shifted to the IT department whereas present Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu is likely to be given the charge of the Finance department.

IT Minister Mano Thangaraj would get the Dairy department as Nasar has been dropped from the Cabinet.

The newly inducted TRB Raja is likely to get the Industries department, the sources said.

Nasar was in the news a few months ago for allegedly hurling a stone at a party worker over some issue, a video of which had gone viral.

Since DMK forms the Government this is the third reshuffle in the Cabinet. It is also expected more reshuffle in the IAS administration wise very soon as DMK completes two years of Government.

Rajaa, son of DMK treasurer T R Baalu, is a three-time MLA from Mannargudi.

He is a member of the State planning commission.

Rajaa is the son of senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu. The MLA will be sworn in as minister on May 11, the Raj Bhavan added.

