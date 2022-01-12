TN declares January 17 as holiday for educational institutions, govt staff

Published: January 12, 2022

Chennai, Jan 12 The Tamil Nadu government has announced January 17 as a holiday for government offices and educational institutions.

The offices and educational institutions will have to work on January 29, Saturday as a compensatory working day.

Based on representations and petitions from employee unions seeking a holiday on Monday, the government issued the order on Tuesday evening.

January 18 is already a government holiday in state due to the Thaipoosam festival and with a total lockdown on January 16, the state will not function till coming Wednesday.

