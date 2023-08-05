TN farmers to protest on Aug 15 against state govt

Chennai, Aug 5 Farmers in Tamil Nadu will stage a massive protest on August 15 in Chennai against the state's ruling DMK government's failure to support farming and agriculture.

Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association leader, P.R. Pandiyan said the DMK government after assuming office has not done anything for agriculture and due to this there might be a possibility of dip in food grain cultivation in the state in 2021.

Pandian’s remarks came after a state-level meeting of the Association in Madurai on Friday.

The farmers' leader said that the state government has not done anything that the DMK had promised during the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections.

He said that the state government has not made any efforts to hike the Minimum Support Price of rice and sugarcane, adding that this was creating difficulties of farmers.

Pandian also said that the government has not taken any steps to execute the promise of establishing an agriculture university in Madurai.

He charged that the DMK government had not made any efforts for maintenance of water bodies in areas irrigated by the Vaigai and Tamaraibarani rivers.

He said that this has led to dip in the water level in storage dams.

The farmers' leader said that even after this, the Chief Minister has not held any review meeting on the situation in the ground level.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu government was not doing anything against Karnataka's move in constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery.

